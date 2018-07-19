How to Land Jobs at Amazon, Apple and Google If You Aren't Tech Savvy

There are more job opportunities than you might think.

If you are intrigued by the work big tech companies are doing, but don’t necessarily have the skills to be a programmer, data scientist or engineer, good news: you can still score a job at these firms.

According to a recent study by careers site Glassdoor, 43 percent of open positions at tech companies are for non-tech roles in areas including business operations, legal, marketing and sales.

And the companies looking for the most prospective employees in non-tech jobs might surprise you.

Twenty-two percent of open jobs at Microsoft and Intel aren’t tech-oriented. That is the same for 28 percent of open jobs at Amazon, 33 percent at Google, 44percent at Apple, 47 percent at Facebook and 50 percent at Uber. 54 percent of open jobs at IBM aren’t in the tech sphere, the same for 55 percent at Verizon and 59 percent at Salesforce.

So what jobs should you be on the lookout for if you’re hoping to find a job at these businesses?

The study found that the top 10 most common non-tech jobs available are account executive, project manager, sales representative, operations manager, account manager, product marketing manager, marketing manager, financial analyst, sales manager and outside sales.

On the whole, the study found that these roles tended to have salaries that ranged from $50,000 to $90,000 per year.

But of the highest paying non-tech jobs, people in the role of general counsel could expect to earn $207,800 per year. Managing partners made on average $175,000 per year, corporate counsel made $147,500 and legal counsel earned $144,200.

Moving away from legal, strategy consultant can net an average of $136,300 per year, product marketing managers made $123,000, business process consultants earned $120,200, management consultants $118,500, finance managers $117,200 and commodity managers brought in $116,800.