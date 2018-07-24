Why FreshBooks Launched a Competitor to Itself

After realizing his accounting and invoicing company FreshBooks wasn't innovating fast enough, Mike McDerment had to take extreme measures.

July 24, 2018 1 min read

This is an episode of our podcast Problem Solvers. Each week, an entrepreneur reveals how they overcame an unexpected problem in their business -- and were happier and more successful as a result.

Mike McDerment saw the future, and it wasn’t bright. His accounting and invoicing company, FreshBooks, was doing well with customers, but behind the scenes, its software code was a mess, and it wasn’t able to innovate as quickly as it needed. But fixing this problem was tricky. If he ordered his team to hit pause and fix the code, years could go by and Freshbooks would lose ground to its competitors. And if his team did manage to create a better Freshbooks in the process, customers might be annoyed by the sudden change. So his solution was radical: He launched a competitor to his own company.

