How to Keep Your Confidence When Dealing With Rejection

On this podcast episode of 'School of Greatness,' a Hollywood actress shares how she uses rejection to her advantage.

September 9, 2018 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



I am a huge Glee fan. I used to watch all of the episodes; I even bought a television just so I could watch Glee. I was kind of obsessed.

That’s why I’m so grateful and excited for you to connect with a new friend of mine, Jenna Ushkowitz. Jenna is one of the original cast members of the show, which was a huge hit for six years.

She’s a South Korean-born actress and singer known for her performances in Broadway musicals, and for her role as Tina Cohen Chang on the show. She’s also the co-founder of an organization called Kindred, which is a foundation for adoption.

In this 5 Minute Friday, Jenna talks about how she handles the pressures of Pilot Season in Los Angeles. She breaks down how she made it onto the hit show, what it was like to go through a pilot season and the rules she lives by to keep her going.

Learn how to handle rejection in a healthy way on Episode 687.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.