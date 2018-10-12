Boston Dynamics

Watch Boston Dynamics' Atlas Robot Do Parkour

Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot has a new skill: parkour, the act of getting from point A to B in the fastest way possible. Watch as it hops over a large log before gracefully scaling three 15-inch offset platforms with ease.
Watch Boston Dynamics' Atlas Robot Do Parkour
Image credit: Boston Dynamics via PC Mag
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

After nailing a backflip last fall, Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot Atlas has been learning some new tricks of the parkour variety.

The Softbank-owned robotics company just posted a short YouTube video showing off Atlas' newest feats. In the 30-second video, the robot hops over a large log before gracefully scaling three 15-inch offset platforms with ease.

Check out the robot's fast footing for yourself in the video below. Take note how it's able to land on one foot, then transfer to the other.

"The control software uses the whole body including legs, arms and torso, to marshal the energy and strength for jumping over the log and leaping up the steps without breaking its pace," Boston Dynamics wrote in the video's description. The robot uses computer vision technology to "locate itself with respect to visible markers on the approach to hit the terrain accurately."

Boston Dynamics calls Atlas "the world's most dynamic humanoid." The robot stands at 4 foot 9 inches, weighs 165 pounds, has 28 joints and can carry a payload up to 24 pounds. Outfitted with a myriad of stereo vision, range sensing and other sensors, Atlas can travel on rough terrain, keep its balance when shoved and get up if it falls. The robot is also capable of dong 180-degree jumps and landing a backflip with the take-off and landing platforms at different heights.

Its athleticism is impressive, no doubt, and a bit unnerving.

"Boston Dynamics are basically creating the robots that will one day eradicate human kind," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter summed up what most of us are probably thinking right now: "We're all f**ked."

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Meet investors. Pitch editors. Learn from legends. And maybe walk away funded!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Robots

How Much Is That Robo-Doggy in the Window?

Infographics

9 Productivity Mistakes You're Making in the First 10 Minutes of Your Day (Infographic)

This Mom Couldn't Find a Sports Bra That Does What It's Supposed To. So, She Invented One.