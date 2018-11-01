How Success Happens Podcast

(Podcast) 'Bizarre Foods' Andrew Zimmern: 'I'm Addicted to the Hustle'

How this week's 'How Success Happens' guest overcame personal struggles and built an empire.
I didn’t know what to expect when we scheduled an interview over breakfast with today’s guest Andrew Zimmern. As you may know, the chef, writer, restaurateur and TV personality made a name for himself traveling the world and eating some, well, bizarre foods on his hit travel/food show, Bizarre Foods.

Turns out our breakfast was pretty normal -- we didn’t dig into a fresh plate of scrambled brains or anything -- but the conversation was anything but typical.

Over the past couple of years, Zimmern has built a true empire around his name with books, TV shows, restaurants (including his new Twin Cities joint Lucky Cricket), and a production company, but as he very candidly told me, the road to success has not been easy. He has gone through a lot of personal pain on his journey, and he says it is a daily endeavor to keep himself moving on the right track.

As Zimmern explained, over the course of his life, he’s had problems with substance abuse, depression -- even homelessness -- and he was very open about sharing the lessons he’s learned along the way about coping and finding redemption. We also spoke about his dear friend, Anthony Bourdain, and about the struggles of feeling overwhelmed that most of us face.

But don’t get me wrong, he’s really funny, too! There’s nothing "normal" about Andrew Zimmern. Hope you’ll enjoy our conversation, thanks for listening.

