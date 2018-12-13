3 Things To Know

Apple Heads to Austin, Used Cars Go VR, and KFC Firelogs Are Here (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
  • Apple is headed to Austin, Texas, it announced today, set to spend $1 billion on a second campus that will house as many as 15,000 workers. Its approach to announcing the location was a stark contrast to the brouhaha generated by Amazon's HQ2 search.
  • Used car buying is getting the virtual reality treatment. The technology allows customers of E-commerce platform Carvana inside of its patented car vending machines, where they can select something a bit costlier than a Snickers bar.
  • Just in time for the holidays, KFC's 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is here to make your home smell like the Colonel's legendary fried chicken. For anyone without a fireplace, may we suggest simply sticking your head in a 16-piece bucket.

