Delivery

Segway Is Getting Into Autonomous Deliveries

The company will also debut a new shared scooter model at CES.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Segway Is Getting Into Autonomous Deliveries
Image credit: Segway-Ninebot via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Most people are probably never going to own a Segway, but the company is aiming to have more people interact with its products. At CES 2019, Segway-Ninebot will debut its first ever autonomous delivery robot designed to perform the final leg like of transporting packages. It's also showing off the Model Max, its next generation of shared scooter designed to get people around the city (or be ditched on the sidewalk).

The Model Max scooter is right in Segway-Ninebot's wheelhouse, seeing as the company already makes electric scooters that are used by popular scooter-sharing services. With the Model Max, it's promising a new "top of the line vehicle" for traveling in urban environments. The next-generation scooter will reportedly be more weather resistant than previous models, as well as more reliable and safe -- a nice assurance after scooter sharing firm Lime recalled thousands of Segway scooters believed to be at risk of bursting into flames while charging. Segway didn't offer much else by way of specs for the scooter other than to note it aims to provide a better and cheaper ride.

Segway-Ninebot's Loomo Delivery bot leaves the realm of riding entirely. The autonomous vehicle is instead designed to perform package deliveries. Built like a mailbox on wheels, Loomo Delivery uses AI to bring parcels to their final destination. Segway-Ninebot envisions the little bot doing the duty of delivery in office buildings or malls. The little bot has a built-in camera to help it see and relies upon proprietary algorithms to navigate and keep from slamming into walls. It's almost more novelty than anything at this point so don't expect your favorite mailman to start looking for work.

Image credit: Segway-Ninebot

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Delivery

What Happened When Elon Musk Couldn't Ship a Car to His Buyer in Time

Delivery

Order Postmates? It Might Arrive Via an Autonomous Ford.

Delivery

How Onboard Data Can Help Your Business