Chobani to Introduce Non-Dairy Products, Capitalizing on a Growing Market

January 9, 2019 2 min read

Top Greek yogurt maker Chobani today announced that it will start selling a non-dairy yogurt and yogurt drink this month.

The products, aptly titled Non-Dairy Chobani, will be coconut based and be sold in single-servings nationwide at grocery and retail stores. The company said these products will contain less sugar than competing non-dairy yogurts and won't have artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives. Suggested retail price for the new products will be $1.99 per 5.3-ounce single-serve cup and $2.49 per 7-ounce single-serve drink. Flavors for non-dairy yogurt will be Blueberry, Peach, Slightly Sweet Plain, Strawberry and Vanilla and the drinks will come in Mango, Slightly Sweet Plain, Strawberry and Vanilla Chai varieties.

Chobani's foray into non-dairy yogurt comes at an opportune time. The yogurt business is expected to grow by more than 4 percent over the next few years, according to Mordor Intelligence. Yogurt sales were reported at $9 billion in 2017, according to market research firm Packaged Facts. Meanwhile, milk alternatives, including those made of soy, almond and coconut, have seen its sales double between 2009 and 2015, to $21 billion.

“We have a belief: if we can't make something better, we don't make it at all. And for some time, we've felt that people deserve better non-dairy options," Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani, said in a press release. "This isn't a replacement to dairy, but it's a game-changer for plant-based products."