Food Businesses

Chobani to Introduce Non-Dairy Products, Capitalizing on a Growing Market

The Greek yogurt maker is set to debut its new product this month.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Chobani to Introduce Non-Dairy Products, Capitalizing on a Growing Market
Image credit: Chobani
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
2 min read

Top Greek yogurt maker Chobani today announced that it will start selling a non-dairy yogurt and yogurt drink this month.

The products, aptly titled Non-Dairy Chobani, will be coconut based and be sold in single-servings nationwide at grocery and retail stores. The company said these products will contain less sugar than competing non-dairy yogurts and won't have artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives. Suggested retail price for the new products will be $1.99 per 5.3-ounce single-serve cup and $2.49 per 7-ounce single-serve drink. Flavors for non-dairy yogurt will be Blueberry, Peach, Slightly Sweet Plain, Strawberry and Vanilla and the drinks will come in Mango, Slightly Sweet Plain, Strawberry and Vanilla Chai varieties.

Related: These Childhood Friends Created a $100 Million Brand by Putting Frozen Greek Yogurt on a Stick

Chobani's foray into non-dairy yogurt comes at an opportune time. The yogurt business is expected to grow by more than 4 percent over the next few years, according to Mordor Intelligence. Yogurt sales were reported at $9 billion in 2017, according to market research firm Packaged Facts. Meanwhile, milk alternatives, including those made of soy, almond and coconut, have seen its sales double between 2009 and 2015, to $21 billion.

“We have a belief: if we can't make something better, we don't make it at all. And for some time, we've felt that people deserve better non-dairy options," Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani, said in a press release. "This isn't a replacement to dairy, but it's a game-changer for plant-based products."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Food Businesses

Subscription Box Startup SnackNation Built a Second Business Selling Insights to Food Companies

Food Businesses

10 Food and Beverage Startups That PepsiCo Sees as the Next Big Thing

Food Businesses

Russian Domino's Ends Promotion That Gave Away Pizza to People Who Got Domino's Tattoos Because It Was Too Popular