These Are the Top 10 Jobs Generation Z Wants

New research from Glassdoor finds that the cohort is excited about working in tech.

February 19, 2019 2 min read

The newest entrants to the workforce are the oldest members of generation Z, a cohort that was born between 1997 and 2012. With this group of 18- to 22-year-olds launching their careers, what kind of jobs are they looking to pursue?

According to recent data from Glassdoor, the most in-demand jobs for generation Z were software engineer, software developer, sales associate, mechanical engineer, data analyst, business analyst, engineer, receptionist, investment banking analyst and financial analyst.

Of the most sought after workplaces, the tech industry was well-represented. The top 10 companies generation Zers applied to were IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Salesforce, Deloitte, NBCUniversal, Lockheed Martin, Oracle and PayPal.

The research found the most frequently used phrases used by Generation Z when describing positive workplace experiences were “work environment,” “flexible hours” and “good pay.” When describing the cons of their workplaces, the most frequent phrases that popped up were “long hours,” “low pay” and “minimum wage.”

As for where generation Z is interesting in launching their careers, Glassdoor found that the top 10 cities that they were applying to work in were New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle and Dallas, Texas.

