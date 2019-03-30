Master Email Marketing With This $15 Course

Your subscribers will thank you for taking the 'Effective Email & Newsletter Marketing' class with Jeff Goins.

March 30, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Digital marketing has grown by leaps and bounds over the past decade: pay-per-click ads, social media strategies, and online content marketing have captured consumers in ways that no one could have predicted. However, there’s still a compelling case to be made for good old-fashioned email marketing.

Email marketing is still one of the most effective ways to gain and retain customers. Consumers who purchase products through welcome or promotional emails spend an average of 138 percent more than those who don’t receive email offers, and email subscribers are three times more likely to share your email content on social media.

Despite these favorable statistics, many entrepreneurs don’t focus on email marketing when they create digital marketing roadmaps for their new company. Newer channels like social media and video ads are tempting, but email is a low-cost, effective option that needs to be part of your plan. The Effective Email & Newsletter Marketing Course With Jeff Goins teaches you how to master this classic route to your customers.

Writer and digital marketing guru Jeff Goins teaches this course about mastering customer-facing emails and creating intriguing newsletters. His 22 HD video lessons will show you how to build a successful campaign from the ground up. You’ll learn how to pique the interest of potential customers and get their emails for your mailing list. Goins then demonstrates how to choose topics that will attract paying customers, and how to write fascinating newsletter content that your list members will love to read.

Mastering email marketing services and tools will be a snap after these lessons. You’ll also create a universal onboarding system to effortlessly add new customers to your network, and you’ll discover how to cater to your readers’ needs with email analytics.

Usually, it costs $49 to take the Effective Email & Newsletter Marketing Class with Jeff Goins, but right now you can create a great marketing foundation for your new endeavor for just $14.99 (69 percent off).