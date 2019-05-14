My Queue

Excel

Become Your Office's Excel Guru With This Comprehensive Training Bundle

This bundle can help you get certified in one of the world's most powerful and relied-upon data-crunching platforms.
Become Your Office's Excel Guru With This Comprehensive Training Bundle
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Unless you’ve been living under a very large rock for the past thirty years, you’ve doubtlessly at least dabbled with Microsoft Excel—that number-crunching powerhouse that can be found at the heart of businesses ranging from small startups to Fortune 500 conglomerates.

But having just a baseline understanding of this incredibly powerful and dynamic program is no longer sufficient if you want to land the best careers in an increasingly data-driven world. The A to Z Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle will teach you everything you need to know in order to gain a competitive edge, and it’s available for just $49.

With eight courses and 45 hours of content, this bundle will help you get certified in one of the world’s most powerful and relied-upon data-crunching platforms.

After an introduction to the basics, you’ll learn how to create powerful spreadsheets, build eye-catching graphs that break down complex information, create algorithms that can drastically cut down on your work time, and much more.

There’s also instruction that focusses exclusively on large-scale data analysis—an increasingly important field in countless industries.

Get the skills you need to land the best careers in a data-driven world with the A to Z Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for just $49 for a limited time. 

