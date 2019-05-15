My Queue

Uber

Avoid Chatty Drivers With Uber Black 'Quiet Mode'

If you use Uber, but don't want to have a conversation with your driver, you can request a quiet drive.
Avoid Chatty Drivers With Uber Black 'Quiet Mode'
This story originally appeared on PCMag

This week, Uber is enhancing its premium Uber Black experience with a number of new options, the most interesting of which is the ability to request a quiet ride.

Uber advertises Uber Black as a luxury option operated by professional drivers. Luxury means a "high-quality experience and premium comfort," according to Uber, so a number of new features are being added to ensure you walk away from your Uber Black or Uber Black SUV ride happy that the additional cost was worth it.

New features include help with your luggage, temperature control while you travel, an extended pickup period to account for an unexpected delay, premium support with a live agent if required, professionalism from the commercially licensed driver, and a guarantee of consistent vehicle quality.

However, one final feature is sure to draw the attention of riders who want some privacy: Quiet Mode.

If you want to ride with the guarantee your driver won't be chatty, then Quiet Mode is for you. It can be requested for any Uber Black or Uber Black SUV and is advertised as ideal for those who "need to respond to emails or are in the mood for a nap." It requires a single tap within the app, and the opposite is also available if you desire a chat while you ride.

As with most premium services, it's the choices you are paying for and clearly Uber has identified a number of areas where it could improve the Black service. All of these new options became available to riders today across 100 percent of the US Uber Black and Uber Black SUV.

