Design

Hershey's Is Changing the Design of Its Iconic Chocolate Bars for the First Time Ever by Adding Emoji

Emoji will be featured on Hershey's bars for a limited time this summer.
Hershey's Is Changing the Design of Its Iconic Chocolate Bars for the First Time Ever by Adding Emoji
Image credit: Hershey's
Hershey's will add emoji to its chocolate bars for a limited time this summer in what will be the first time the company has changed the look of the iconic treat. And let's just get this out of the way: the poop emoji will be featured.

The Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars will come in six packaging designs, will feature 25 of the icons and come in standard and snack sizes.

Image credit: Hershey's

“Our classic Hershey’s bars were made to be shared with others,” Kriston Ohm, senior manager of Hershey’s brand, said in a press release. “By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new.”

Related: This Young Entrepreneur, Who Has Raised $6 Million, Is on a Mission to Kick Sugar Out of Candy

Citing its own research, Hershey's said that 87 percent of kids would want to share the Emoji Bar with others. The bars have a suggested retail price of $0.99 and the snack size bags of $4.09.

Hershey's, which will turn 125 this year, has had steady revenue for the past few years, with a reported $7.791 billion in 2018. Candy Central, a candy supplier, says that the Hershey Bar is the fourth most popular chocolate bar in the world.

