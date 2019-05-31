My Queue

Security

Beef up Your Online Privacy With Private Internet Access VPN

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Safe online web surfing is a must for any entrepreneur. Whether you’re researching the competition or putting the finishing touches on your own website, internet privacy is a top priority. Private Internet Access VPN keeps your browsing secure and helps you unblock restricted content when you’re traveling abroad for business.

Virtual Private Networks, or VPNs, protect all of your online activity by sending it through an encrypted tunnel. This keeps it safe from hackers, advertisers and even your own internet service provider. This VPN’s unlimited bandwidth keeps you browsing at lightning-fast speeds on up to 10 devices at once, so every device associated with your company can browse undetected.

When you’re traveling to promote your company, this VPN helps you out by getting past geographic restrictions. You can unblock sites that are banned in certain countries — for example, you can log into Facebook while you’re in China. The included firewall is a double layer of protection, blocking ads, trackers and malware.

Private Internet Access VPN Subscriptions usually costs $119.40 for one year, but right now it’s marked down for just today to $37.50 (Orig. $119.40) with coupon code: WEEKEND25. 

