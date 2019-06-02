Meet the Smart A/C that is the Perfect Summer Desk Accessory

Score this Indiegogo smash hit

June 2, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Summer is nearly here, and so too are the blistering heat waves that make us grateful to work in an office with A/C. But, for those of us living the remote life or without access to central air at home, staying cool isn't quite as easy. That's why there's the EvaSMART 2, the innovative personal air conditioner that creates your own microclimate to beat the heat.

The EvaSMART 2 raised $1 million on Indiegogo with the support of nearly 5,000 backers, and it's easy to understand why. Combining the power of an air conditioner, air purifier, and humidifier into a single unit, this portable air conditioner delivers natural evaporative cooling to lower the temperature around you—the same way nature does.

You can control the EvaSMART 2 via the touch pad, mobile app, or simply your voice, and the device works with popular smart home platforms, like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Running the device at home won't break the bank either, as it consumes a mere 12.5 W of power, making it 10 times more efficient than other portable A/Cs and 10-20 times more effective than traditional split systems.

Whether you're trying to beat the heat at home or the office, the EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner has you covered; and, with its price lowered to only $200, getting one won't break the bank.