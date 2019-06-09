My Queue

Sales

Get Salesforce Certified and Raise Your Earning Potential

This course bundle will make the transition from Classic to Lightning painless.
Get Salesforce Certified and Raise Your Earning Potential
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you depend on Salesforce for your business, you've probably noticed a little thing called Lightning. What is it, you ask? An entirely new Salesforce experience that helps individual sales and service teams work more naturally and productively. While the classic version you're used to isn't going anywhere just yet, you can get a leg up with the help of this Complete Salesforce Lightning Certification Training Bundle.

Through 19 hours of training and four separate courses, this bundle breaks down everything you need to know about the Lightning experience. Each one is a step towards certifying your skills.

In part one, you'll learn the essentials, like organization setup, user setup, security, and access. In parts two and three, you'll dive into standard and custom objects, sales and marketing apps, data management, and service and support. And finally, you'll understand analytics, workflow, desktop and mobile administration, and AppExchange.

With lifetime access, you can return to these courses whenever you want. Once you get a grasp on it, you'll have everything you need to take and ace the Salesforce Lightning ADX201 exam. And the transition from Classic to Lightning will be smooth as butter.

Originally this training bundle would cost you $796, but you can slash 96% off and get it on sale for just $29.

