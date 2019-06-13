My Queue

Women Entrepreneurs

17 Podcasts Worth Taking the 'Longer Way to Get There' Just So You Can Listen

Podcasting as a medium allows someone to dive in deep on a specific theme or topic. What's your favorite topic?
17 Podcasts Worth Taking the 'Longer Way to Get There' Just So You Can Listen
Image credit: FlamingoImages | Getty Images
Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of HeadbandsOfHope.com, Speaker and Author.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Okay, I’ll admit it. I sometimes look forward to sitting in traffic or taking a longer commute when I’m into a really good podcast. I once drove five hours and then slowly rolled into my destination because I still had ten more minutes on a podcast I wanted to finish (you can’t continue your life when you’re just about to find out who did it in a crime podcast!).

The beautiful thing about podcasts is the variety of content out there. Whether you’re in the mood to laugh, be inspired, learn new business techniques or solve a crime, there’s a podcast out there for you.

I love helping women get a microphone in their hands through professional speaking, but podcasting is a different medium: It allows someone to dive in deep on a specific theme or topic and have her own creative free rein to cut it however she'd like, whether that means short, snackable 15-minute episodes or more intensive hour-to-two hourlong episodes. Regardless of the length, in today’s digital world, the power of real conversations that podcasts offer, together with authenticity and transparency, is more important than ever.

That said, no matter what kind of mood you’re in or what you’re looking for, there are some amazing female podcasters out there serving up exactly what you need; and all you need to do is hit “play.”

I’ve rounded up some of my favorites and asked around for recommendations. Grab your headphones and enjoy!

For when you need an extra pep in your step…

Happier with Gretchen Rubinby Panoply

Cultivate Your Life with Lara Casey, by Lara Casey

Earn Your Happy, by Lori Harder

And Especially You, by Hello Sunshine

RISE Podcast, by Rachel Hollis

Do It Scared with Ruth Soukup, by Ruth Soukup

Raise Your Hand Say Yes, by Tiffany Han

For when you want to launch or scale your business…

WorkParty with Jaclyn Johnson, by Dear Media

Don’t Keep Your Day Job, by Cathy Heller

Being Boss with Kathleen Shannon & Emily Thompson, by Being Boss

The Goal Digger Podcastby Jenna Kutcher

Christy Wright's Business Boutique, by Ramsey Solutions

For when you want to focus on your well-being…

Thrive Global Podcast with Arianna Huffington, by iHeartRadio

Love & Light Liveby Ashley Leavy

Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations, by Oprah

Over It & On With It, by Christine Hassler

Nourishing Women Podcast, by Meg Dixon and Victoria Myers

