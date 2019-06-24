My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Photos

This AI-Enhanced Photo Editor Is a Photoshop Alternative

The Luminar 3 Software Bundle is an affordable alternative to traditional photo editing tools.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This AI-Enhanced Photo Editor Is a Photoshop Alternative
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom are vital tools for editing and organizing your company’s images. However, if you’re new to digital photography and don’t have the cash flow to hire a graphic designer yet, you’ve got a steep learning curve to contend with. Luckily, The Award-Winning Luminar 3 Software Bundle is an affordable, user-friendly alternative to Adobe’s popular programs.

Luminar 3 is a Mac and Windows-friendly software that takes the guesswork out of photo editing. It’s a full-featured photo editor and image organizer that uses artificial intelligence to help you achieve the results you need.

Instead of fiddling with a sidebar of confusing icons, you can make dozens of adjustments with a single slider. Sky and foliage enhancers make every outdoor photo pop, and you can create whatever look you want with more than 50 filters.

You can take your Luminar skills to the next level with this bundle’s second course. It tackles in-depth photo editing skills, like expertly organizing your library, removing blemishes from portraits and enhancing images.

The Luminar 3 Software Bundle costs $93, but right now you can download this alternative to Photoshop and Lightroom for only $49 (47% off).

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Photoshop

Become a Master at Adobe Photoshop With This Bundle

Photography

Learn How to Turn a Profit With Photography

Photography

Want to Grow a Photography Business? Look Beyond the Picture.