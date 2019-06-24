This AI-Enhanced Photo Editor Is a Photoshop Alternative

The Luminar 3 Software Bundle is an affordable alternative to traditional photo editing tools.

June 24, 2019 1 min read

Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom are vital tools for editing and organizing your company’s images. However, if you’re new to digital photography and don’t have the cash flow to hire a graphic designer yet, you’ve got a steep learning curve to contend with. Luckily, The Award-Winning Luminar 3 Software Bundle is an affordable, user-friendly alternative to Adobe’s popular programs.

Luminar 3 is a Mac and Windows-friendly software that takes the guesswork out of photo editing. It’s a full-featured photo editor and image organizer that uses artificial intelligence to help you achieve the results you need.

Instead of fiddling with a sidebar of confusing icons, you can make dozens of adjustments with a single slider. Sky and foliage enhancers make every outdoor photo pop, and you can create whatever look you want with more than 50 filters.

You can take your Luminar skills to the next level with this bundle’s second course. It tackles in-depth photo editing skills, like expertly organizing your library, removing blemishes from portraits and enhancing images.

The Luminar 3 Software Bundle costs $93, but right now you can download this alternative to Photoshop and Lightroom for only $49 (47% off).