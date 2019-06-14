My Queue

Tesla

YouTube, Netflix and 'Fallout Shelter' Heading to Tesla Touch Screens

Until self-driving cars are a reality, you'll have to park to partake.
YouTube, Netflix and 'Fallout Shelter' Heading to Tesla Touch Screens
Image credit: Getty Images
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Tesla is setting the standard for electric vehicles right now, but Elon Musk is very keen to push the boundaries of what we expect a car to do in as many ways as possible. That includes gaming.

As Engadget reports, Musk sat down with Bethesda's Todd Howard for an E3 2019 chat and made a few gaming announcement for the touch screen Tesla vehicles all have mounted on the dash. They included the previously-announced Cuphead and Beach Buggy Racing 2, but Howard confirmed Bethesda is currently working on a version of Fallout Shelter for Tesla, so your little dwellers will "live in the car."

Playing such games really requires a feature vehicles don't yet have, at least not legally: the ability to drive themselves while you relax. Musk admitted you'll need to park to play Fallout Shelter and any other game ported to the Tesla platform, but building up a library of high-quality titles does pave the way for entertainment when your Tesla does eventually drive itself.

It's not just games coming to that touchscreen, though. Musk says streaming services will be available, too. So if you want to park and watch some YouTube videos, or stream a movie on Netflix, you'll soon be able to. How soon? That we don't know yet, or indeed when these games will launch for your car.

As vehicles become more reliant on technology and they all start including big touch screens, gaming could find a new home there beyond what it currently is: a gimmick.

