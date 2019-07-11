My Queue

Security

This Simple App Securely Manages Your Passwords Seamlessly

Avoid the back-and-forth 'Forgot Password?' emails with RememBear.
This Simple App Securely Manages Your Passwords Seamlessly
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everyone’s had it happen: you need a quote or a statistic for a presentation or pitch deck, but it’s locked behind a password-protected site. You can’t remember your password, so you go through a time-consuming process of password reset emails. If you’re lucky, you’ll finally get to log in — if you’re not, the site or your computer will get glitchy and you’ll keep having to reset.

A program like RememBear Password Manager can protect your passwords and store them at the tip of your fingers — and multi-year subscriptions are on sale right now.

RememBear is a fun, friendly app that saves and auto-fills your passwords on sites around the web. It uses ultra-strong encryption to keep your passwords under lock and key, so only you can see and use them. You’ll log into websites with a single click, kissing the dreaded “Incorrect Password” feedback goodbye forever.

The app also keeps your credit card information handy, so you’ll never have to leave the couch to shop for company supplies online. It also stores sensitive notes from meetings on the go, and it syncs your passwords across all of your computers, tablets, smartphones and other devices.

Two different RememBear options are on sale right now. A two-year subscription is available for $39.99 (33 percent off the retail price of $60) and a three-year subscription only costs $41.99 (33 percent off the sticker price of $63).

