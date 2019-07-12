My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

This Affordable DocuSign Alternative Can Streamline Processing Signatures

Bring on new employees, sign contracts and more for just $20.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Affordable DocuSign Alternative Can Streamline Processing Signatures
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Thanks to technology, you can do almost anything for your business in a matter of seconds. With just a few clicks, you can connect to video team meetings that stretch across the ocean, finalize deals via email and electronically sift through hundreds of resumes to find the top candidates with the skills your company needs. The only thing you still need from the analog days? A signature on the dotted line.

You don’t have to physically chase down people for a signature anymore. Your business can use the KeepSolid Sign Small Team Plan to collect digital signatures on almost any digital device.

KeepSolid Sign takes the energy you’d use to chase down physical signatures and saves it for more important things. The program helps you create document templates for easy use, then you can send your documents over for the other person to electronically sign. All of the data is encrypted, so the documents stay between you and your new business partner.

You can also create your own electronic signature for faster signing over the web. For a more personal touch, meet your business contact in person and hand over your device for touchscreen signatures.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

Try This for Better Mental Performance

Productivity

How the Five Task Rule Can Help You as an Entrepreneur

Productivity

Why You Don't Need Hard Deadlines to Succeed