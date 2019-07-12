This Affordable DocuSign Alternative Can Streamline Processing Signatures

Bring on new employees, sign contracts and more for just $20.

July 12, 2019

Thanks to technology, you can do almost anything for your business in a matter of seconds. With just a few clicks, you can connect to video team meetings that stretch across the ocean, finalize deals via email and electronically sift through hundreds of resumes to find the top candidates with the skills your company needs. The only thing you still need from the analog days? A signature on the dotted line.

You don’t have to physically chase down people for a signature anymore. Your business can use the KeepSolid Sign Small Team Plan to collect digital signatures on almost any digital device.

KeepSolid Sign takes the energy you’d use to chase down physical signatures and saves it for more important things. The program helps you create document templates for easy use, then you can send your documents over for the other person to electronically sign. All of the data is encrypted, so the documents stay between you and your new business partner.

You can also create your own electronic signature for faster signing over the web. For a more personal touch, meet your business contact in person and hand over your device for touchscreen signatures.