Economic development and business financing rolled into one

November 1, 2000 1 min read

If you're deep into a search for a microloan program or a specialized financing institution to help you fund an economic-development-type business, be sure to check out the Association for Enterprise Opportunity's Web site at www.microenterpriseworks.org. For your convenience, institutions and programs are listed alphabetically or by state and include contact addresses, phone numbers and, where available, Internet links.

In addition, under the "Resources & Links" section, you can find several Web sites of national organizations that provide financing services. For example, links are provided to the Community Development Venture Capital Alliances and The Coalition of Community Development Financial Institutions-two groups that provide business financing and investments in an economic-development context.