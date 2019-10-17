Amazon

Amazon Is Hosting a Two-Day Music Festival in Las Vegas

The diverse line-up includes several big names, including Foo Fighters and Beck.
Image credit: Associated Press via engadget
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Amazon has been aggressively pushing into the music business. It's already promoted its Music streaming service by holding a concert for Prime Day and appealing to audiophiles by offering lossless streaming with its HD plan. So when you hear the company is hosting a music festival, you might expect that service to be the host. But no, the new Intersect festival is being put on by cloud computing subsidiary Amazon Web Services.

The two-day festival will be headlined by Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters and singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves. Other artists include Beck, Anderson .Paak, Brandi Carlile, Chvrches and Leon Bridges.

In addition to the music acts, Amazon promises fun and games including a massive ball pit, a video arcade and a "post-apocalyptic dodgeball stadium." There will also be food and cocktails, plus art installations like a six-story high tower of video art called the "Monolith." To round out the technology theme, a light show consisting of 500 drones programmed and flown by a female-lead team will celebrate women in tech.

The festival will take place on December 6th and 7th in Vegas, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Tickets start at $169 and are on sale now.

