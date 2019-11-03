Exercise

You Can Steal a Workout Anywhere with This Portable Training Station

Save $20 off the BandBoard™ Portable Home Workout Gym System today.
You Can Steal a Workout Anywhere with This Portable Training Station
Image credit: Bandboard
Between work, bringing work home, managing family obligations, maintaining a social life, eating well, and all your other responsibilities, it can be hard to find time to get a good workout in. Still, even when you can't get to the gym, it's important to find time for exercise to keep your body and mind in shape. That's where the BandBoard™ Portable Home Workout Gym System comes in.

BandBoard™ uses the most advanced resistant bands on the market to help you get a comprehensive, full-body workout. This portable station can be used for over 300 exercises, allowing you to get the results you'd expect from a 60-minute gym training session in just a 15-minute BandBoard™ System workout. With the included BB1 workout guide, you'll feel like you have a personal trainer by your side as you isolate different muscle groups in your weekly workout regimen. The 5-point quick-release bands make it easy to strengthen, tone, and tighten specific spots on your body as you please.

Whether you want to squeeze in a workout before heading home for the day or you make time at home before going to the office, BandBoard™ makes it easier to stay in shape. Usually $149, you can get the BandBoard™ Portable Home Workout Gym System for 13 percent off today at just $129.

