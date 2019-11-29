Book of the Week: 'Unfiltered'

For anyone who needs to be reminded that we're all a work in progress.

November 29, 2019 1 min read

Award-winning journalist and speaker Jessica Abo shares her own unfiltered journey through life, love and career as she addresses the relationship between our psychology and technology with the help of experts and psychologists to help you take back your happiness IRL (in real life). Unfiltered will help you push the reset button as you learn how to:

Identify what's really at the root of your unhappiness.

Stay positive when you feel lost and rejected.

Build a life that makes you happiest regardless of failures.

Navigate toxic relationships and inevitable friendshifts.

Master the art of letting go.

