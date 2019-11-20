News and Trends

Uber to Record Audio During Rides

Riders and drivers can record audio for each trip, but only Uber customer support agents will be able to listen to the recordings 'to better understand an incident.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber to Record Audio During Rides
Image credit: ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP | Getty Images
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

If you're a regular user of Uber in the US, there will soon be an option to record the audio for each trip you take. It's a feature Uber is introducing in a bid to offer better security for both drivers and riders.

As The Washington Post reports, Uber is classing audio recordings as a security feature and intends to pilot it in Latin American cities starting in December followed by tests in the US "soon." It will be an opt-in feature for drivers and riders who can agree to recordings per trip or for all trips.

Related: Uber Self-driving Car Involved in Fatal Crash Couldn't Detect Jaywalkers

An Uber executive explained in an email, "When the trip ends, the user will be asked if everything is okay and be able to report a safety incident and submit the audio recording to Uber with a few taps ... The encrypted audio file is sent to Uber's customer support agents who will use it to better understand an incident and take the appropriate action."

Other tech companies have come under fire recently for the audio recordings they keep and the privacy problems that creates. However, Uber is viewing the recordings as a positive move, with Sachin Kansal, Uber's head of safety products, explaining, "We have taken a position that whenever you are in an Uber, the feeling that we want both parties to have is 'the lights are on'...That leads to safer interaction on the platform."

Related: Uber Will Test Its Flying Taxis in Melbourne

The privacy concern here is that both parties have the option to record the audio, meaning if one opts-out of the recording it may still occur. Even if recordings aren't shared with Uber customer support agents, they will remain in driver and rider trip histories for future use. There's also a question mark regarding wiretapping and eavesdropping statutes, which vary by state. Will Uber take that into account when launching the new feature?

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Elon Musk Argues That His Twitter Can't Be Taken as Factual Because He Tweets About Zombie Apocalypses and Being a Martian

News and Trends

Your Next Career Connection Might Come From a Dating App

News and Trends

Digital Media Startup Brut Raised $40 Million in Series B Funding