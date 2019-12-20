Digital Marketing

Learn How to Leverage Top Online Marketing Channels in Less Than Eight Hours

Cover Google Ads, YouTube Ads, and LinkedIn Ads in one place.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn How to Leverage Top Online Marketing Channels in Less Than Eight Hours
Image credit: John Schnobrich
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you run or work for a B2B or B2C company, it is absolutely imperative to have a strong web presence. The key to standing out online is having a great digital marketing strategy, which is why companies will pay big money to digital marketing experts. Want to become one? Check out The Complete Digital Advertising Super Bundle.

This 7.5-hour bundle takes aim at three key — but underutilized — platforms: Google, YouTube, and LinkedIn. You may be thinking that Google doesn't quite qualify as underutilized, yet it's the world's largest search engine by far so you really can't be using it enough. The Google Ads course will show you how to leverage this platform for your specific needs in a cost-effective, efficient way. Then, the YouTube Ads course will give you a crash course in video marketing, including how to create promotional videos, target the right audiences, and structure ad campaigns effectively. Finally, the LinkedIn Advertising course helps you create LinkedIn Ads that generate high ROI by connecting with decision-makers at businesses of all sizes.

Make your business stand out online. The Complete Digital Advertising Super Bundle is on sale today for $78.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Digital Marketing

5 Digital Marketing Tips for the Legal Niche From a Lawyer

Digital Marketing

How to Improve Your Financial Advisory Firm's Marketing

Digital Marketing

This Custom Link Tool Can Simplify All of Your Marketing