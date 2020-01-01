Learn a New Language This Year With Mondly

Get a great deal on this Best of App Store and Google Play Editor's Choice winner.

January 1, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The New Year is here and, with it comes resolutions. While some people may try to travel more or spend less time on their phones, you can do the smart thing for yourself and your business by learning a new language. Thankfully, due to modern technology, it's easier than ever to learn. Take Mondly, for instance, the app that helps you learn a new language on your own time, at your own pace.

Mondly is a Best of App Store winner and a Google Play Editor's Choice app because it removes all the dryness from learning a foreign language. Mondly features a roster of professional voice actors and uses a conversation-focused curriculum to help you speak like a true native through fun, practical lessons. You'll memorize core words, form sentences, and learn pronunciation through real conversations. Using state-of-the-art speech recognition, Mondly listens to your words and phrases and gives positive feedback only if you speak clearly and correctly. Plus, it includes a dictionary and verb conjugator to help you master the more complicated aspects of any language.

