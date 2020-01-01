Languages

Learn a New Language This Year With Mondly

Learn a New Language This Year With Mondly
The New Year is here and, with it comes resolutions. While some people may try to travel more or spend less time on their phones, you can do the smart thing for yourself and your business by learning a new language. Thankfully, due to modern technology, it's easier than ever to learn. Take Mondly, for instance, the app that helps you learn a new language on your own time, at your own pace.

Mondly is a Best of App Store winner and a Google Play Editor's Choice app because it removes all the dryness from learning a foreign language. Mondly features a roster of professional voice actors and uses a conversation-focused curriculum to help you speak like a true native through fun, practical lessons. You'll memorize core words, form sentences, and learn pronunciation through real conversations. Using state-of-the-art speech recognition, Mondly listens to your words and phrases and gives positive feedback only if you speak clearly and correctly. Plus, it includes a dictionary and verb conjugator to help you master the more complicated aspects of any language.

New year, new language! Right now, Mondly is offering lifetime subscriptions in a variety of options. You can learn a single language for 83 percent off $239.95 at just $39.99, choose three languages for 91 percent off $719.85 at just $59.99, five languages for 94 percent off $1,199.75 at just $59.99, or access all 33 languages in the Mondly library for 95 percent off $2,199.99 at just $99.99.

