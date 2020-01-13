Learn Presentation Tips From an International Business Pro

Overcome your fear of public speaking and deliver presentations that increase your bottom line.

No matter how severe your fear of public speaking, chances are you're going to have to do it at some point in your life. Whether it's giving a professional presentation or speaking at a wedding, life is full of instances where you have to be the center of attention. And, naturally, you want to make a good impression. In business, that good impression can be worth a bundle. If you need a little help with your presentation skills, check out Dr. Andrew Stotz's How to Become a Great Presenter & Increase Your Influence.

Stotz co-founded CoffeeWORKS, Thailand's leading B2B specialty coffee roaster and currently runs Stotz Investment Research, which provides research tools for institutions and investors. Suffice it to say he's run a lot of meetings. In this 10-lecture course, you'll gain the know-how and practical presentation strategies that Stotz himself has used in his 30 years of experience presenting across the globe. You'll learn how to improve your critical thinking and logical structure to communicate more effectively and gain a clear framework to enhance all of your future presentations. Stotz even gives you a checklist to help you properly construct your next presentation.

