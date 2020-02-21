Websites

How to Build a Gorgeous Website for Your Brand without Writing a Line of Code

Get your business online without any technical expertise and little overhead.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Any entrepreneur worth their salt knows a website is a crucial element to launching any business. However, you've also probably done some research and found out how expensive domains, hosting, and web developers can be. When capital is tight, you have to get creative, and that's exactly what Dragify Website Builder allows you to be.

Dragify is an easy-to-use website builder that helps you get your blog, business, or portfolio online in no time at all. Dragify gives you beautifully-crafted templates, custom fonts, and SEO tools that help you build custom sites without coding. Whether you want to attract new customers or get more eyes on your blog posts, Dragify gives you the tools to make it happen.

Building a site is simple. Pick a template that best fits your needs, design your brand using the easy-to-use logo and website designers, add any integrations you need to make your site function better, and then publish your site to the web. Before you know it, your brand will be in front of scores of people online.

It turns out you can build your web presence without breaking the bank, and this is a great option for doing just that. A one-year subscription to Dragify Website Builder is 58% off $72 today at just $29.99. A one-year subscription to the Growth Plan is 66% off $120 at just $39.99. That's a heck of a lot less than hiring even one developer.

