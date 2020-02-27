Get a Quick Workout Anywhere With This Push-Up Machine

Work your arms, core and chest in just minutes every day without going out of your way.

February 27, 2020 2 min read

Life as an entrepreneur is busy and rarely predictable. As such, it can be exceedingly difficult to stick to a workout regimen and hit the gym every day. Fortunately, you don't have to trek all the way to the gym to get a good workout in. All you need is a little floor space and this Push-Up Machine has you covered.

Push-ups are a relatively easy exercise yet many people have poor technique. The Push-Up Machine is designed to ensure you use proper technique using three critical touch points. The central base pad creates the right depth while the inner and out stoppers promote a full range of motion so you can activate all of the muscles in your core, chest, shoulders, and triceps. Plus, the 360º rotating handles let you adjust your positioning to focus on separate muscle groups. By combining movement, gravity, and a workout that focuses on your body weight, you can build muscle in just a few minutes every day. No need to head to the gym — just get in a quick workout before lunch or before heading home for the day.

