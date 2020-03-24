Productivity

This App Can Help You Stay on Task While Working From Home

Be just as productive as you were in the office with help from Goals.
Image credit: bongkarn thanyakij
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

How productive are you really while working from home? It's a fair question. Much of the business world suddenly finds itself working from home indefinitely, and a certain portion of those people are simply bound to be less productive in that environment. That's why an app like Goals can be a gamer changer during this time specifically. Goals helps you reach your daily goals while developing better habits, so you can continue to be your best self, even from the couch.

In short, Goals is a habit and goal tracking app designed to help high achievers reach even higher. With 4.8 stars on the App Store and 4.0 stars on Google Play, Goals has helped thousands of users stay on track — especially in times when it's not so easy.

Rather than tracking your goals and to-do list with paper and pen or a Notes app, Goals lets you turn lists into action-oriented plans that integrate seamlessly into your life. It's built to measure progress, track deadlines, send reminders and encouragement, and provide positive reinforcement so you stay on task and make progress. You can get an instant overview of all of your goals and habits and break them down into actionable steps that Goals keeps you working toward.

Want to get more done and build better habits? Goals can put you on the right track. Normally $49.99, you can get the Goals app for $24.99 today.

