You Can Still Keep Up Your Golf Game While in Quarantine With This Simulator

PhiGolf simulates some of the world's top golf courses.

March 25, 2020 2 min read

The reality is that the links are closing in more places around the U.S., and will be closed for the foreseeable future. While golf is a social distancing exercise almost by design, most clubs and courses are shutting down as people self-isolate in an effort to "flatten the curve." But that doesn't mean you have to give up golf entirely. PhiGolf lets you play a round with the whole family from the comfort of your living room.

PhiGolf WGT Edition is like having a miniature Top Golf setup in your home. Made with a state-of-the-art sensor and swing stick, PhiGolf emulates hitting a real golf ball, delivering a virtual course that you can play in a compact space. It's portable and easy to set up in any room, and you can even play against friends, family or clients with the same setup. Not a bad way to keep the conversation going during this strange period, right?

Just download the WGT Golf app to your smartphone and you can mirror breathtaking, photorealistic simulations of some of the world's most famous courses to your TV for your playing pleasure. Think Peloton but for golfers. And if you don't feel like playing with anyone else, you can just shave a few strokes off your game with the swing trainer mode — no range required.

Just because you're stuck inside doesn't mean you can't still play golf. The complete PhiGolf setup is available for $200 now with limited time promo code: GOLF20.