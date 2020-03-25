Personal Health

This Personalized, 'Immune-Boosting' Pack Can Put Your Generic Vitamin C to Shame

Stay healthy on-the-go with this Immune Defense pack from Persona.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Personalized, 'Immune-Boosting' Pack Can Put Your Generic Vitamin C to Shame
Image credit: Persona
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Opting for a one-size-fits-all approach to your daily vitamins and using a single supplement to get the nourishment your body needs is about as personalized as wearing a size 6 shoe when you’re really a 10. Simply put, everybody is different, and has different needs, too. Are you trying to fight fatigue? Boost your immunity? Improve digestion? All of those things require a unique combination of natural supplements and vitamins. 

This problem is what Persona, the purveyor of specialized vitamin packs, hopes to solve. The company’s medical advisory board (which includes five doctors, three registered dieticians, eight nutritionists and a veteran doctor of pharmacy) combines their professional know-how and the latest in scientific nutritional research to compile a list of supplements that can help you address your specific needs. 

Moreover, all of Persona’s products have been vetted by third-party sources to ensure overall quality and purity of the ingredients at hand. They are then tested again to verify bioavailability. This laborious vetting process means that you’ll be ingesting supplements that are active and gentle on your system (especially as you’ll be taking these every day). 

After taking an assessment that will help pinpoint your health concerns and current lifestyle, Persona will recommend a combination of these science-backed vitamins to add to your routine. 

For example, its Immune Defense Kit, which can help promote a myriad of health benefits including gut health, cell health and fighting free radicals, combines the power of vitamin C, vitamin B12, vitamin D, olive leaf extract and a probiotic, all of which have been shown to help keep your immune system in top shape. 

With your purchase of the Immune Defense Kit (or any other of the ones offered by Persona), you’ll receive a 28-day supply of daily vitamin packs delivered directly to your door — each of which are sorted by time of day for maximum effectiveness — as well as personalized support from its on-staff nutritionists. 

Considering the high level of customization involved in Persona, you’d think that the service would have a premium price tag attached to it. In reality, depending on your particular needs, Persona subscriptions can cost as little as $1 per day. Let its affordability, on top of the brand’s trustworthiness, be the proverbial cherry on top. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Personal Health

This Robot Cleaning Machine Can Sanitize Your Home and Devices While You Work

Personal Health

How This Comedian Overcame Chronic Pain and Disability to Build Her Media Career

Personal Health

China's Coronavirus App Knows if You're at Risk of Infection