Getting Low on Wine? Vivino Will Deliver Great Bottles to Your Door.

Skip the grocery store, for the good of everyone.
Image credit: stockasso
Contributor
2 min read
Since it’s increasingly likely that we’ll be social distancing for a while, it may be time to evaluate your inventory of the essentials. No, we aren’t talking about toilet paper and frozen ground beef. We’re talking about wine.

What better time to start a life as a wine connoisseur than now, right? And even though wineries and wine shops are closed for the most part, Vivino brings the wine to you so you can enjoy your vino without having to put yourself in danger.

The world’s largest online wine marketplace and the most downloaded wine app, Vivino is powered by a community of millions. Their wine shopping experience encompasses millions of wines from thousands of wine regions throughout the world. If you drink wine regularly, you’re sure to see familiar names like Cakebread Cellars, Grgich Hills, Conundrum, along with many new names to explore.

The Vivino store uses community data and technology to suggest personalized wine recommendations, making your wine discovery process fun, accessible, and simplified. Whether you’re a true connoisseur or you’re just taking a step up from 3-buck Chuck, Vivino lets you shop by taste, pairings, price, and many more filters, guiding you along the way to find the perfect wine for your palette. And then, of course, they ship it right to you.

Start stocking up on fine wine with the company that’s earned 4.2 stars on Trustpilot across over 5,000 reviews. Browse Vivino’s offerings today and you’re sure to find something you’ll love.

