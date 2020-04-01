Apps

A Simple Way to Run Windows Apps on Your Mac While You Work From Home

Get the best of both the Mac and PC worlds on one device while you're remote.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
A Simple Way to Run Windows Apps on Your Mac While You Work From Home
Image credit: Glenn Carstens-Peters
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Over the past month, we've all faced a myriad of challenges, some insurmountable and some small annoyances. We can't fix everything, so let's fix what we can—starting with your work-from-home technology setup.

Many of us are accustomed to using a Mac at home and Windows at work. But now that you're working your day job or running your business from home, you're likely finding yourself either jumping back and forth between computers or struggling to make your home laptop access the programs you need.

The solution? Parallels Desktop for Mac. Parallels is not new to the tech scene, but rather has been the industry-leading software for running Windows on Mac for over 13 years. You could say this technology, known as virtualization, is basically synonymous with the Parallels name.  

So how exactly does this work? Parallels will allow you to download and install Windows on your Mac so you can run it side-by-side with macOS. All of a sudden, you'll be able to drag files, folder, images and more between Mac and Windows applications with no issue whatsoever. If you use Windows-only applications for work, you can efficiently run them on your Mac, no matter the size. And as a bonus for fans of Windows-only games, it even features a setting optimized for gaming. 

No one knows how long we'll be social distancing and working from our homes, so let's control what we do know: Parallels Desktop is the best solution for marrying your PC and Mac into one productivity machine. It's gotten top reviews across the web, including David Pogue from Yahoo Tech, noting, "It's always been astonishing that it's faster to start up a Parallels PC than a real one. On my MacBook Air, I'm up and running in Windows six seconds after I double-click the Parallels icon."

Licenses start at $79.99 and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you've got nothing to lose except wasted time and frustration. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Apps

You Can Get 50 Apps for Entrepreneurs for Less Than You Pay for a Single One

Apps

How to Steadily Acquire New App Users for Many Years to Come

Apps

A Beginner's Guide to Starting and Marketing an App