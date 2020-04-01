A Simple Way to Run Windows Apps on Your Mac While You Work From Home

Get the best of both the Mac and PC worlds on one device while you're remote.

Over the past month, we've all faced a myriad of challenges, some insurmountable and some small annoyances. We can't fix everything, so let's fix what we can—starting with your work-from-home technology setup.

Many of us are accustomed to using a Mac at home and Windows at work. But now that you're working your day job or running your business from home, you're likely finding yourself either jumping back and forth between computers or struggling to make your home laptop access the programs you need.

The solution? Parallels Desktop for Mac. Parallels is not new to the tech scene, but rather has been the industry-leading software for running Windows on Mac for over 13 years. You could say this technology, known as virtualization, is basically synonymous with the Parallels name.

So how exactly does this work? Parallels will allow you to download and install Windows on your Mac so you can run it side-by-side with macOS. All of a sudden, you'll be able to drag files, folder, images and more between Mac and Windows applications with no issue whatsoever. If you use Windows-only applications for work, you can efficiently run them on your Mac, no matter the size. And as a bonus for fans of Windows-only games, it even features a setting optimized for gaming.

No one knows how long we'll be social distancing and working from our homes, so let's control what we do know: Parallels Desktop is the best solution for marrying your PC and Mac into one productivity machine. It's gotten top reviews across the web, including David Pogue from Yahoo Tech, noting, "It's always been astonishing that it's faster to start up a Parallels PC than a real one. On my MacBook Air, I'm up and running in Windows six seconds after I double-click the Parallels icon."

Licenses start at $79.99 and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you've got nothing to lose except wasted time and frustration.