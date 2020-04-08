Jack Dorsey

Twitter Chief Jack Dorsey Donates $1 Billion to COVID-19 Fight

Post-pandemic, Dorsey's fund will shift its focus to girls' health, education and research into universal basic income because they 'represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Twitter Chief Jack Dorsey Donates $1 Billion to COVID-19 Fight
Image credit: via PC Mag
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey is donating $1 billion to global coronavirus research. In a Tuesday tweet, the entrepreneur announced plans to move the money into charitable fund Start Small, where it will help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The contribution, according to Dorsey, is equivalent to about "28 percent of my wealth," which amounts to a total of $3.89 billion, as reported by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Dorsey is tied with Emirati businessman Abdullah Al Ghurair as the 484th richest person in the world.

All Start Small LLC transfers, sales and grants will be made public via an online tracking sheet. Having anonymously pledged $40 million to various organizations in the past, Dorsey wants to start taking credit for his philanthropy. "Going forward, all grants will be public," he said. "Suggestions welcome."

Through a series of tweets posted this week, Dorsey answered expected questions like why pull only from Square ("Simply: I own a lot more Square") and why start stumping up now ("The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime").

"I hope this inspires others to do something similar," he wrote. "Life is too short, so let's do everything we can today to help people now."

Post-pandemic, Dorsey's fund will shift its focus to girls' health and education and research into universal basic income — both of which "represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world," he explained. "UBI is a great idea needing experimentation. Girls' health and education is critical to balance."

Earlier this week, Amazon chief (and richest person in the world) Jeff Bezos announced that he is giving $100 million to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks and food pantries.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Jack Dorsey

An Activist Investor Is Trying to Oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey

How Jack Dorsey Says He Balances Leading Twitter and Square

Entrepreneurs

Books Inspiring Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Other Tech Entrepreneurs