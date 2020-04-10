News and Trends

Apple Is Streaming 7 Apple TV+ Shows for Free

The most popular shows remain behind the paywall, but Apple is clearly hoping to entice more locked-down consumers to sign up for a TV+ subscription.
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Apple has decided to be a little more generous with access to content on Apple TV+ during the coronavirus pandemic and is allowing several shows to be streamed for free.

Related: Do You Have COVID-19? New Apple Site, iOS App Help Assess Symptoms

As 9To5Mac reports, it's now possible to stream Little AmericaServantFor All MankindDickinsonSnoopy in SpaceHelpstersGhostwriter, and The Elephant Queen without needing to subscribe to Apple TV+. However, you will need to sign in to the Apple TV app, which means you'll also need an Apple ID.

If you're running out of new content to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, etc., Apple TV+ is certainly tempting, especially when you consider there's already a seven-day free trial and then it only costs $4.99 a month. If you're about to purchase an Apple device, you'll get a free year of access, too.

Related: Apple Is Producing 1 Million Face Shields a Week for Health Workers

The free streaming shows are available now in the U.S. and will be made available everywhere else Apple TV+ has launched on April 11. Subscribing gets you access to all the Apple Originals and promises new ones every month. Watching streams requires the Apple TV app, but you can also watch using a number of streaming boxessticks or smart TVs, although Apple would love you to buy an Apple TV 4K to access the service with.

