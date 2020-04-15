Digital Marketing

Here Is a Simple, Affordable Way to Build Marketing Landing Pages in Minutes

Start generating leads and getting customers. All it takes is a $50 investment.
Image credit: Annie Spratt
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're launching a business, nothing is more important than building a customer base. You don’t need to have worked in the advertising or development branch of Google or Facebook to know that.

One of the quickest and easiest ways to get started without hiring a team is to build a marketing landing page — or perhaps many landing pages. You might choose to include an email capture widget to create your subscriber list, an exclusive coupon to encourage purchases, or even an ebook download. Whatever you decide to do with the page, you'll want to find a way to bring customers into your marketing funnel for good.

Enter Launchrock Web Page Builder, a tool that enables you to build pro-level marketing pages without having to deal with endless strings of code or third-party apps. And right now, it will only cost you $49.99 when you sign up for a lifetime subscription.

This all-in-one marketing and analytics tool goes beyond just landing pages. It comes loaded with a wide range of page templates, social-sharing tools and over 1,000 in-depth guides on customer acquisition.

In a matter of minutes, you’ll be able to design and implement new marketing pages using customizable templates that take the guesswork and hassle out of web design. You don't need to have a designer bone in your body. There are plenty of on-demand resources that will help you build a site that perfectly matches your brand's image and style.

You’ll also be able to engage customers directly using email campaigns, surveys, custom social-sharing tools and more  —all through a single interface that offers insights into your site’s performance along with a variety of tools that will help you grow your customer base.

Launchrock even comes with a series of SEO tools that make it easy to fine-tune your message in order to ensure that you're maximizing conversions across the board.

This may be the easiest way to take your brand or business to the next level without all the headaches that usually come with building websites and marketing pages. Usually priced at nearly $400, a lifetime subscription to Launchrock Web Page Builder is currently available for over 85% off at just $49.99.

