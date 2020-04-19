Investments

Invest in a Better Pharmaceutical Industry With NowRX

Want to see a better future? Invest in it today.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Invest in a Better Pharmaceutical Industry With NowRX
Image credit: NowRx
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The pharmaceutical industry is a famously intransigent one, resisting disruption for so long that it has helped contribute to enormously high medication and pharmaceutical costs. Retail pharmacy today is a $330 billion industry, marked by high premiums and inconvenience. The pharmaceutical industry simply offers customers a bad model and, until now, there has been hardly any effort at change.

NowRx, however, is spearheading innovations in technology, service, and convenience to disrupt the market and promote positive change, and it's proving to be a solid prospect for enterprising investors.

Their modern business model focuses on low cost, highly automated micro fulfillment centers that allow for a streamlined order processing and delivery infrastructure. With fast, over-the-phone pharmacist consultations and same-day delivery available to many U.S. cities, NowRx cuts out the middleman pharmacies, reducing overhead and saving customers money.

Since 2017, NowRx seen a 280 percent jump in revenue and a 1,000 percent account growth rate, demonstrating that people are ready to buy into their model. They report an expected 33 percent month over month growth in revenue in March to $1.2 million and a doubling in the rate of new customer accounts compared to the start of 2020. Plus, with a new 5,600 sq ft. location in Mesa, Ariz., NowRx is fully invested in expanding nationwide.

NowRx is a company on a mission that the vast majority of people can get behind. Right now is a perfect opportunity to invest, and they're actively seeking new investment. You can find NowRx on the SeedInvest platform, a community of highly-vetted, cutting-edge startups available for public investment.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Investments

An Investment Opportunity for a Better Pharmaceutical Industry

Investments

Nervous About Investing? Think About Your Money This Way.

Investments

Make Smarter Investment Decisions with These Courses