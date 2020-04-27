The Case for Every Entrepreneur Learning Adobe CC and Where to Learn It

April 27, 2020 2 min read

Creativity is a commodity in many industries. While traditional thinking tells us that sales, business analysis, coding and IT skills are some of the most important to learn, we seldom consider creativity an indispensable asset. And yet, creative skills are major assets to many positions and teams, from marketing and sales to operations, client relations, web development and, of course, entrepreneurs with bootstrapped businesses.

Marketing teams have to create design assets for digital ads on social media sites. Sales teams need mockups for prospective clients. Engineering teams need wireframes to see how they'll build products. Entrepreneurs sometimes need to do all of the above without hiring extra hands. Creativity is essential in business, and the Adobe Creative Cloud is the leading creative suite on the market.

If you want to be more versatile, you owe it yourself to learn Adobe CC. The 2020 Adobe Graphic Design Certification School has you covered.

This three-course bundle offers 40 hours of training in three of the top Adobe CC programs: Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign. These courses are all CPD-certified, meaning they've earned a Continuing Professional Development quality mark that is recognized by most industries. They're organized by the International Academy of Computer Training, and instructor Neil Gordon has worked with IACT for a decade as their head of graphic and web design, delivering training to a host of Fortune 500 companies.

Across these courses, Gordon can teach you the absolute basics of each program as well as more advanced techniques and skills. You'll learn by doing, and as you progress through the coursework, you'll build one master project that will demonstrate all of your learning.

Now's the time to make sure you stay versatile without relying on new hires. The 2020 Adobe Graphic Design Certification School is just $49 now.