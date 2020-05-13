Twitter

Twitter Makes Working From Home a Permanent Option for Some Employees

'The past few months have proven we can make that work,' a Twitter spokesperson said on the company's decision to make working from home a permanent option for some employees.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Twitter Makes Working From Home a Permanent Option for Some Employees
Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via PC Mag
Guest Writer
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Twitter’s experience during the pandemic has made the company realize it can let some employees work from home permanently. 

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday told staff they could continue to work from home, even after the pandemic lockdowns are lifted, according to BuzzFeed. Only people with jobs that require a physical presence, such as server maintenance, will need to come in. 

Employees at the San Francisco-based company have been working from home since March in response to the pandemic. “The past few months have proven we can make that work,” a Twitter spokesperson said. “So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return.”

The news may be a sign of things to come for the tech industry, which largely employs software engineers and white-collar workers who can work remotely. The pandemic has sparked speculation it may be unnecessary for Silicon Valley firms to maintain large office spaces in the future and instead shift to maintaining workforces remotely. 

Other companies such as Google, Facebook and Microsoft were also quick to institute work-from-home policies due to the pandemic. Now they’ve been telling employees to remain at home until October or through the end of the year. 

In Twitter’s case, the company has no plans to reopen offices before September, with only a few exceptions. “When we do decide to open offices, it also won’t be a snap back to the way it was before. It will be careful, intentional, office by office and gradual,” the spokesperson said.

The company has also canceled all in-person events for the year, and is refraining from sponsoring business travel until after August. Twitter employs about 4,900 workers. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Twitter

Twitter Experiments With Tweets That Expire (It's Basically Instagram Stories)

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Will Probably 'Never Do' An Edit Button

Twitter

Like It or Not, You're Getting Twitter's Redesigned Website Soon