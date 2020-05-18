Motivation

This Motivational App Sends You Quotes and Inspiration Exactly When You Need It

In tough times, there's Quotely.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, it's pretty easy to feel unmotivated. Each day brings either no news or bad news on the course of the coronavirus pandemic and it's becoming increasingly difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Things are probably not getting back to normal any time soon and, for many of us, that's anxiety-inducing. It's times like these when services like Quotely are needed more than ever.

Quotely Daily Motivational Quotes sends you simple, daily reminders that things are going to be okay. Quotes are powerful tools for building your mental fortitude, and now you don't even need to seek them out to reap the benefits. Quotely is all about starting your day with the right mindset so you can take on the day with a good attitude. Their library lets you read through more than 10,000 quotes, find motivational books, and set motivational reminders throughout the day. You can save or share your favorite quotes, filter quotes by category, and even change font and colors to give yourself an artistic boost.

Its quotes even cover a wide range of topics, from self-esteem and relationships to dealing with stress, business, and Bible verses so you can always find one that resonates with you. Plus, the library is constantly updated to ensure the content is always fresh and inspiring.

Quotely has earned 4.8/5 stars on the App Store and now you can get it for a steal. Normally $280, you can get a lifetime subscription to Quotely for just $29.99 today.

