This $14 Course Can Help Your Business Attract Followers on Instagram

May 21, 2020 2 min read

is one of the top platforms for entrepreneurs to expand their reach and improve their branding. More than one billion people use Instagram every month, and 200 million of them visit a business profile at least once a day. If you want to reach more customers and turn them into buyers, Instagram is an absolutely invaluable tool. First, however, you have to build up your business profiles.

Instagram Marketing 2020 can teach you how to do just that.

This five-hour course is led by Benjamin Wilson, an entrepreneur and marketing innovator who has taught more than 100,000 students how to reach more than 10,000 followers on their personal and commercial Instagram accounts. He's also earned an impressive 4.4/5 instructor rating across his wide array of digital marketing courses.

In Instagram Marketing 2020, Wilson will show you how to market your business to hundreds of new customers every day, turning many of them into followers. The course is designed to help you attract thousands of real, targeted followers to your account and create the kind of content that will make them come back. You'll learn strategies to convert new followers into long-term paying customers and how to track your Instagram account's success through important metrics. Whether you're trying to increase your following on your personal account or improve your company's branding, this course will give you a step-by-step strategy to do it.

Instagram's potential advertising reach is nearly 850 million users. Instagram Marketing 2020 can teach you how to tap into that audience for just $13.99.