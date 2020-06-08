This Top-Rated Add-On Can Make Your Gmail Inbox Much More Manageable

June 8, 2020 2 min read

The average professional spends more than four hours responding to emails every day. That's a huge amount of time, which is sure to increase our stress levels, especially when the emails keep coming in faster than you can answer or file them. Of course, platform tools often cause more problems than they solve. If you're a user, however, you can get significantly more out of your inbox with DarwinMail.

DarwinMail is a secure inbox tool that helps you be your most productive self while managing your email and to-do lists. The software's bundling feature allows you to organize and sort your inbox by category, sender, subject, or date depending on your preference, while the reminders feature helps you jot down your tasks so you don't forget them. You can pin, star, mark, or delete emails in bulk just like with ordinary Gmail.

Where DarwinMail shines, however, is in the ability to create email templates for just about anything in your life. You can create templates for feedback, product launches, promotions, and anything else to save time. DarwinMail even lets you undo send on certain content if you ever mistakenly send to the wrong person or say the wrong thing. DarwinMail also includes aesthetic features like an easily-navigable dark mode and a custom Unsplash HD background to live behind your emails.

And if you're still unsure, you should note that DarwinMail has earned rave reviews from CNET, 9to5Toys, and been named a #2 Product of the Day on ProductHunt. DarwinMail will help you take back your Gmail inbox with a lifetime subscription to a professional plan for just $39.99.

