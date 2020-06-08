Gmail

This Top-Rated Add-On Can Make Your Gmail Inbox Much More Manageable

Don't let your Gmail get out of control.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Top-Rated Add-On Can Make Your Gmail Inbox Much More Manageable
Image credit: Stephen Phillips

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The average professional spends more than four hours responding to emails every day. That's a huge amount of time, which is sure to increase our stress levels, especially when the emails keep coming in faster than you can answer or file them. Of course, platform tools often cause more problems than they solve. If you're a Gmail user, however, you can get significantly more out of your inbox with DarwinMail.

DarwinMail is a secure inbox tool that helps you be your most productive self while managing your email and to-do lists. The software's bundling feature allows you to organize and sort your inbox by category, sender, subject, or date depending on your preference, while the reminders feature helps you jot down your tasks so you don't forget them. You can pin, star, mark, or delete emails in bulk just like with ordinary Gmail.

Where DarwinMail shines, however, is in the ability to create email templates for just about anything in your life. You can create templates for feedback, product launches, promotions, and anything else to save time. DarwinMail even lets you undo send on certain content if you ever mistakenly send to the wrong person or say the wrong thing. DarwinMail also includes aesthetic features like an easily-navigable dark mode and a custom Unsplash HD background to live behind your emails.

And if you're still unsure, you should note that DarwinMail has earned rave reviews from CNET, 9to5Toys, and been named a #2 Product of the Day on ProductHunt. DarwinMail will help you take back your Gmail inbox with a lifetime subscription to a professional plan for just $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Gmail

Google Reportedly Allows Outside App Developers to Read People's Gmails

Gmail

All the Features You Need to Know About in the New Version of Gmail

Gmail

42 Gmail Tips That Will Help You Conquer Email