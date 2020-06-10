Executive Coaching

How to Turn Your Expertise into a Profitable Executive Coaching Business

Professionals can pay thousands of dollars for qualified expert advice.
Image credit: bruce mars

Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You've likely met a career coach or executive at some point in your professional life, or at least met someone who uses one. Would you be surprised to know that those coaches routinely earn six-figure salaries

Executives and managers of all levels will pay a pretty penny to get the guidance and support they feel they need to take their businesses or careers to the next level. That said, if you have significant experience or education, these dark economic times may be the perfect opportunity to launch your own coaching business.

The Complete 2020 Coaching Consultant Bundle will teach you everything you need to know to get started.

Clients will routinely pay thousands for the coaching services of people who know business, who know their industry, or who have life experience that can be beneficial to the coached. In this bundle, you'll discover a step-by-step strategy to start and build a profitable coaching business that will allow you to work from anywhere in the world. You'll learn how to tap into the skills and expertise that you have and other people want and how to network properly to find new clients. Plus, you'll learn how to manage and maintain your business with the right office and accounting software, and understand how to price your services. Before you know it, you could launch your coaching business through Zoom calls to executives and managers all over the world.

If you've got special expertise, put it to good use by becoming a professional coach or consultant. The Complete 2020 Coaching Consultant Bundle is just $29.99 today.

Prices are subject to change.

