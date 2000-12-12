What Is A Digital Watermark?

Secure your online intellectual property.

December 12, 2000

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If digital security of your intellectual property is of the utmost importance to your business, you might want to consider licensing watermarking software from a company such as DigiMarc or Signum Technologies Ltd.

A digital watermark is an invisible identification code or "identifier" that's permanently imbedded into audio, image, video and multimedia data files for later identification in case of theft. Contrary to common belief, digital watermarking doesn't protect against copyright theft. But having your photographs, for example, watermarked digitally can aid in proving an image is yours if you catch someone stealing your photographs and decide to go to trial.

Licensing digital watermarking software can start close to $1,000 or more. Obviously, if protecting your multimedia data is critical to your business, it's worth the investment.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.