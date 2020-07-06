Elon Musk Started Selling Red Satin Shorts to Celebrate Tesla's Stock Climbing, And It Crashed the Website

July 6, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



CEO tweeted on Sunday to announce that his electric car firm was selling limited-edition branded red satin shorts.

Limited edition short shorts now available at https://t.co/5EmNcTBvJv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

The price is listed as $69.420 on the Tesla website — a reference to two popularly memed numbers, 69 and 420. Musk is fond of referencing 420, which has associations with marijuana, and famously landed in trouble in 2018 for vowing to take Tesla private at $420 a share. On June 28, he tweeted: "69 days after 4/20 again haha."

The shorts have the word "S3XY written on the back, a reference to Tesla's Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y vehicles.