Virtual Meetings

Google Meet Adds 'Zoom-Bombing' Protection for Educators

Anonymous users will be blocked from Google Meet video conferences held by schools, colleges, and universities in a bid to stop pranksters disrupting lessons.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Meet Adds 'Zoom-Bombing' Protection for Educators
Image credit: via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

The coronavirus pandemic has made video conferencing incredibly popular, but also given us a new term to learn: Zoom-bombing. It's when anonymous users enter your video chat—in this case, on the Zoom Meetings service—and cause all sorts of disruption.

This phenomenon is not limited to Zoom, however, so Google is now set to protect educators against unwanted intrusions on its own Google Meet.

Google classes an anonymous user as someone who isn't signed in with a Google account. Anyone classed as a G Suite for Education user will have their privacy increased in the coming days. As the G Suite Updates site explains, "anonymous users can no longer join meetings organized by anyone with a G Suite for Education or G Suite Enterprise for Education license. This prevents participants from sharing a link publicly to encourage anonymous users to request access."

As to why Google is implementing this protection, students have been known to share the link to a scheduled Google Meet and ask pranksters to crash the video call in order to frustrate teachers and end class early, according to ZDNet. In the coming days, that will no longer be possible; even if someone does manage to crash a call, they will be known by the Google account they used to gain entry.

It's possible to disable the new protection, but an admin will have to contact G Suite support to make it happen. It's on by default otherwise, and should be in place for all education users within 15 days, so before the end of July.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
Learn how to get your own business launched with our on-demand start-up course. Whether your ready or just thinking about starting your own business, get started for free with our first 3 lessons and receive a personalized 1-page business brief.
Get Started For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Virtual Meetings

5 Rules for Holding Effective Virtual Meetings

Virtual Meetings

How to Run a Virtual Meeting That Gets Results

Virtual Meetings

What the Future Holds for Voice Quality in Conference Calls (Infographic)