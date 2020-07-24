Mortgage Rates Have Reached Historic Lows. Learn How to Invest in Real Estate Now.

July 24, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Mortgage rates in the U.S. continue to sink to historic lows yet home buying is still slow. People who once overleveraged their property assets by trying to build Airbnb empires were greatly hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and Americans seem a bit wary of investing in these days. But with rates at record lows, now is one of the best times to start investing in real estate. If you're not sure where to start, check out The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle.

Symon He leads this five-course, 11-hour bundle covering everything you need to know about investing in real estate. He is a real estate investor and business consultant in Los Angeles who helps private real estate investors with acquisitions and deal structuring. He's also a co-founder of LearnAirbnb, a boutique consultancy and education blog specializing in the home-sharing economy. He has considerable experience in real estate investing, and in these courses, he'll take you from an absolute beginner to a certified shark.

Here, you'll learn what you need to do before investing, exploring the key concepts you must know before making your first investment. You'll learn investment analysis fundamentals to confidently evaluate the return potential of any real estate investment opportunity so you don't make a costly mistake. Additionally, he will teach you how to invest with partners, how to analyze wholesale deals, and even give you an introduction to commercial real estate if you're interested in taking your real estate investment to new heights.

If you've considered investing in real estate, now's the time. The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle is on sale now for just $25.

